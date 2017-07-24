VIDEO: ‘Hero’ Citizen Attacks Knife-Wielding Robber at Starbucks

FRESNO, California (KMOX) – A customer of a central California Starbucks was stabbed in the neck as he thwarted an armed robbery, Thursday.

Cregg Jerri, 58, was sitting in the Starbucks when a man – wearing a mask from the “Transformers” film series – and holding a yellow bag approached the register and threatened the barista with a fake gun, KGPE-TV reports. The man then pulled out a buck knife and demanded money.

As the robber, later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Michael Flores, is threatening the barista, Jerri sneaks up behind him and hits him twice over the head with a chair.

The two men then got into a physical altercation, in which both were stabbed with the knife.

Flores was later arrested by police.Flores was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, and he will be sent to jail once he is released from the hospital, KGPE-TV reports.

Jerri needed staples in his neck for his stab wound, but he is expected to be OK.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer called Jerri a “courageous hero,”

“He was a pleasure to talk to,” Dyer says. “It’s good to talk to heroes.”

