Adam Wainwright Placed on DL

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) — Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright is on the disabled list due to back tightness.
Wainwright, a 35-year-old right-hander, is 11-5 with a 4.89 ERA in 20 starts, leading the Cardinals in wins. He also went on the DL in 2008 for right middle finger sprain, 2011 for Tommy John surgery and 2015 for a torn right Achilles.
St. Louis made Wainwright’s DL move retroactive to Sunday, a day after he allowed two runs over 7 2/3 innings in a no-decision at the Chicago Cubs. Rookie Luke Weaver, who pitched in two games for the Cardinals this season, was scratched from his start for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and is expected to be recalled Wednesday.
