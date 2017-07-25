Hazelwood Holds Public Hearing on Body Cams

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It might seem a given that everybody would be in favor of police officers wearing body cameras.
But as his department continues the process of outfitting 45 street officers by 2018, Hazelwood police Lieutenant Tim Burger says they realize that’s not the case.
“Some people feel that it is an invasion of their privacy to be recorded,” he says.
He says that’s one of the reasons they’re holding a series of public meetings about getting body cams for Hazelwood police officers, to see where residents stand.
About 20 residents came out to hear about the process at City Hall, with the public hearing part of the requirement to obtain a federal grant to pay half of the $112 thousand purchase price.