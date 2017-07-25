Kershaw Posted About Suicide, Diagnosed with Cancer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KMOX) – We’re learning more about the man who led police on a chase on I-55 yesterday and then died in an exchange of gunfire with police.
Neighbors and friends say Kershaw was an Iraq War veteran suffering from PTSD, who was diabetic and recently diagnosed with stage two liver cancer.
On social media pages, Kershaw wrote about suicide saying he thought about it every day but somehow hadn’t followed through.
Yesterday, as Kershaw was committing a carjacking after wrecking his car at I-55 and 270, his mother called police to tell them he was heading to De Soto to kill a family member and himself. Investigators aren’t saying yet which relative or why. Jefferson County Sheriff David Marshak says he was known to police, but isn’t giving more details.