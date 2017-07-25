Man Beaten, Family Shot At In Mistaken Identity Attack

Brian Kelly @brpkelly July 25, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: attack, beating, Collinville, mistaken identity, shooting, St. Clair County, State park

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KMOX)-Three men have been charged with firing at least a half-dozen shots at a vehicle with young children inside, and beating their father, in a case of mistaken identity.

St. Clair County investigators say that as a couple and their 3, 7, and 11-year-old children were returning from a night out at about 2:50 AM on July 8, someone in a pickup opened fire on them on Stowers Street in the State Park area near Collinsville. Their Yukon was hit at least six times, with bullets shattering windows and missing the children by inches.

When the father stopped, investigators say the men beat him in the street, before realizing they had the wrong guy.

The 38-year-old victim suffered head wounds, but declined medical treatment.

download4 Man Beaten, Family Shot At In Mistaken Identity Attack

Ryan Miniex (Courtesy St. Clair County Sheriff)

download2 Man Beaten, Family Shot At In Mistaken Identity Attack

Salvador Hernandez (Courtesy St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department)

download3 Man Beaten, Family Shot At In Mistaken Identity Attack

Alex Molina (Courtesy St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department)

31-year-old Ryan Miniex of Caseyville is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID and mob action. 35-year-old Alex Molina and 24-year-old Salvador Hernandez, both of Collinsville, are charged with mob action.

Miniex and Molina were arrested on July 21. Hernandez was picked up on the 25th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen