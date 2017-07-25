Man Beaten, Family Shot At In Mistaken Identity Attack

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KMOX)-Three men have been charged with firing at least a half-dozen shots at a vehicle with young children inside, and beating their father, in a case of mistaken identity.
St. Clair County investigators say that as a couple and their 3, 7, and 11-year-old children were returning from a night out at about 2:50 AM on July 8, someone in a pickup opened fire on them on Stowers Street in the State Park area near Collinsville. Their Yukon was hit at least six times, with bullets shattering windows and missing the children by inches.
When the father stopped, investigators say the men beat him in the street, before realizing they had the wrong guy.
The 38-year-old victim suffered head wounds, but declined medical treatment.
31-year-old Ryan Miniex of Caseyville is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID and mob action. 35-year-old Alex Molina and 24-year-old Salvador Hernandez, both of Collinsville, are charged with mob action.
Miniex and Molina were arrested on July 21. Hernandez was picked up on the 25th.