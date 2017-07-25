St. Louis Police Look at Training After Friendly Fire Incident

July 25, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: friendly fire, police, training

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Department is looking at whether more training is necessary after an off-duty officer was wounded by “friendly fire” from a fellow officer looking for suspects several weeks ago.

The Post-Dispatch reports the department is forming a committee to decide how to best train officers for such encounters.

There are no national standards on how off-duty officers should take action and uniformed officers should conduct themselves when confronted by off-duty counterparts.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen