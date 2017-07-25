St. Louis Police Look at Training After Friendly Fire Incident

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Police Department is looking at whether more training is necessary after an off-duty officer was wounded by “friendly fire” from a fellow officer looking for suspects several weeks ago.
The Post-Dispatch reports the department is forming a committee to decide how to best train officers for such encounters.
There are no national standards on how off-duty officers should take action and uniformed officers should conduct themselves when confronted by off-duty counterparts.