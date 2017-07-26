17-Month-Old The Latest Victim of Area’s Opioid Epidemic

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOX) – A toddler is rushed to the ER after first responders determine that he had overdosed on meth.

It happened in Madison County Monday night, when deputies were called to a Granite City home and found 25-year-old Bille Jean Cottle suffering from a drug overdose.

Her 17-month-old son was found to have methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin says the quick actions of the Mitchell Fire Department may have been the difference between life and death for the child.

“I would have to say that, if Narcan had to be used several times on a 17-month-old child, in my opinion, that child was in grave danger,” Lakin says.

The good news is that the boy is being released from the hospital today, and will be placed in the care of family members.

Cottle is jailed on multiple criminal counts, including endangering her son’s life, and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

