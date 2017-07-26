Wainwright Energized by Infusion of Memphis Talent

By Ben Boyd July 26, 2017 6:13 PM
Cardinals, Harrison Bader, Luke Voit, Memphis, Michael Wacha, MLB, Paul DeJong

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOX) – Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright compared the infusion of talent from Triple-A Memphis this year to Michael Wacha, Carlos Martinez, Kevin Siegrist, and Seth Maness joining the team during the 2013 season.

“I’ve been a part of something like that where a couple of young guys will come up and rejuvenate a team,” Wainwright said. “I really like this group of young guys coming up (from Memphis). I think we have a little renaissance coming up here that’s going to be pretty awesome.”

Wainwright said he enjoyed watching the Harrison Bader, Luke Voit, and Carson Kelly even just sitting on the bench last night on TV from his house.

“Don’t even get me started on Paul DeJong because I think he’s a superstar.”

Wainwright continued that the Memphis Redbirds are thirty games over .500 for a reason this year and joked that the front office would swap teams if the big league club didn’t rack up some wins.

