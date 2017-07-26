BREAKING: Trump Bans Transgender People from Military | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

BREAKING: Trump Bans Transgender People from Military

July 26, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: ban, military, President Trump, transgender

WASHINGTON (AP, KMOX) – President Trump declares transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity’ in the US military.

The Presidents announced on Twitter that “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”

Right now there are approximately 250 transgender individuals serving openly in the military in various capacities.

During his campaign, Trump had said he would he “will do everything” to protect LGBT communities from violence.

