BREAKING: Trump Bans Transgender People from Military

WASHINGTON (AP, KMOX) – President Trump declares transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity’ in the US military.

The Presidents announced on Twitter that “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”

Right now there are approximately 250 transgender individuals serving openly in the military in various capacities.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

During his campaign, Trump had said he would he “will do everything” to protect LGBT communities from violence.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2016

