Bridge Repairs Begin Next Month

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Work that was supposed to completely shut down one direction of a major interstate in the Metro-East this past weekend has been rescheduled due to heat for early next month.
Project manager Joel Cumby with the Illinois Department of Transportation says starting Friday August 4th they’ll be closing all westbound lanes of I-55/70 at Route 203 to allow for maintenance work on a bridge.
“The detour will be to take I-55 southbound to exit 20 which is the I-64 westbound exit, so you’ll bring I-64 back around to the I-55/64/70 interchange,” Cumby says.
Eastbound traffic on I-55/70 will not be affected.
The closure is set for 9 pm Friday August 4th through 5 am Monday August 7th.