Minor-League Home Run Bounces Off Outfielder’s Head, Into The Bullpen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An outfielder’s worst nightmare came to life for 27-year-old outfielder Zach Borenstein when he assisted on a home run, for the other team.
Borenstein and the Reno Aces, the AAA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, were leading 8-3 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the bottom of the eighth. Alex Verdugo, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ No. 2 overall prospect smacked a deep fly ball to right, towards Borenstein.
His body was turned the wrong way as he tracked the ball, which would have landed just short of the warning track if no one touched it. Then the ball bounced right off the top of Borenstein’s head and landed in the right-field bullpen.
The play is obviously being compared to Jose Canseco’s 1993 head game:
Just to assure you that Borenstein is not some bum, he was a member of Team Israel as the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The team finished 4-2 in two rounds of pool play, which is far better than most experts predicted. And Borenstein went 5-for-25 with three doubles and two RBI in six games.