Polar Express Comes to Union Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Polar Express pulled into Union Station yesterday as we mark five months until from Christmas. The popular holiday train excursion will return to St. Louis in December and hotel packages are now on sale.
Union Station executive Craig Cobler says the attraction is always popular.
“We really believe, and the tickets go on sale today for the hotel packages, that on the first of the month, for just the ride itself, it will sell out in 24 to 48 hours,” he says.
Union Station’s plans for the holidays also include a Fire and Ice Show.