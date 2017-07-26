Research Finds Football Increases Risk of Brain Disease

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Research on 202 former football players found evidence of brain disease, or CTE, in nearly all of them, ranging from high school to college athletes to NFL players.
“What I would say is if you’re playing football and you have a concussion, definitely follow the advice of trained medical providers, someone who treats concussions. That’s going to be some combination of your athletic trainer for your team, it’s going to be either a neurologist or a sports medicine physician, someone that’s trained in concussions to follow the protocol,” says Dr. Scott Carr, a SLU Care sports medicine physician at SSM Health SLU Hospital.
Carr says protocol includes taking the appropriate time off after contact and being sure to treat your brain properly to minimize the chance of long-term consequences.