SLPS Superintendent Begins Monthly Facebook Live Chats

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Dr. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the St. Louis Public School district, started a new initiative Wednesday — monthly Facebook live chats.

Adams’ first conversation touched on a variety of topics — everything from student safety to what will happen on August 21 during the total solar eclipse. Regarding student safety, he says the district is buying new radios, metal detectors and cameras — security personnel are also getting additional training.

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/STLSchoolBoard/videos/489468154724893/"></div> <p>

“We’re working in collaboration with the police department and the FBI, quite frankly, to get as much intel as possible to make sure that our schools are safe,” Adams said. “It’s an every day challenge that we encounter, we continue to work vigilantly with the partners in this community to make sure we’re being supportive of our families.”

He also announced the district’s annual Back to School Fair is partnering with the National Urban League this year — and it’s moving.

“We normally do a Back to School Fair, which we’ve done the last eight years I’ve been superintendent, and they’re partnering with us as they’ve done in the past. But now it’ll be at America’s Center,” Adams said.

The Back to School Fair is this Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. 3 p.m. Families can get free backpacks and school supplies. He says students from across the region can come, not just SLPS students. Parking is free at the America’s Center, or you can ride the shuttle for free from more than 30 locations in St. Louis.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook