Southwest Airlines Announces 5 Flights That Will Have Perfect Views of The Solar Eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You’ve seen the “path of totality” and have found the best spots near St. Louis to stand and watch the total solar eclipse. But have you thought about seeing it from the air?
Related story: What You Need to Know: 2017 Total Solar Eclipse Q&A
Southwest Airlines is letting people know which flights on August 21 will have the best views, from 35,000 feet closer to the sun. The airline says there are five flights that will have the best opportunity:
Southwest flight 1375 – Seattle to St. Louis (9:05am)
Southwest flight 1368 – Portland to St. Louis (9:05am)
Southwest flight 1577 – Denver to St. Louis (10:20am)
Southwest flight 301 – Denver to Nashville (10:20am)
Southwest flight 1969 – Denver to Atlanta (9:50am)
Unfortunatley, there are no flights leaving from St. Louis. But to see this ultra-rare event from the sky might be worth a round trip ticket and catch the show on your way back into town.
We haven’t had a total solar eclipse visible in St. Louis since 1442, and it won’t happen again until 2505.