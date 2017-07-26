St. Louis Surge Undefeated Going into Championship

July 26, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: national championship, St. Louis Surge, undefeated, women's basketball

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Surge women’s basketball team wrapped up their season undefeated for the second time. And coming up august 5 & 6th, the Surge will host the WBCBL national tournament.

They’re no strangers to winning it all.

“We lost in the national championship in 2012, we were top three in ’13, won the national championship in ’14, runner-up in ’15, won in ’16 and now we have the opportunity to go back to back here at home,” says Surge owner and general manager Khalia Collier.

Collier says the team this year is averaging 104 points a game. While they’ve been playing home games at Washington University, the tournament will be at a neutral site at Fontbonne.

“We have the best fans in St. Louis, the more people that learn about us, the more excited they get just to be able to spread the word and tell people professional basketball is here in our city,” Collier says.

Weekend passes for the national tournament are just $30 at stlsurgebasketball.com

