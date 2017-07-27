Deadly St. Louis Explosion Draws New Lawsuit

Associated Press July 27, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: boiler explosion, Christopher Watkins, Clifford Lee, Faultless Healthcare Linen, Loy-Lange Box Company, Nathan Favignano, Nicole Favignano, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The children of a woman who was among four people killed when a steam-filled tank weighing nearly 2,000 pounds exploded at a St. Louis box plant and flew onto a building are suing the plant.

Online court records show that Tonya Gonzalez’s children, Nathan and Nicole Favignano, filed the wrongful-death lawsuit last week in St. Louis Circuit Court against Loy-Lange Box Co. and five other companies.

The April 3 explosion inside the Loy-Lange plant killed a worker there. The tank then flew into nearby Faultless Healthcare Linen, killing Christopher Watkins, Tonya Gonzalez-Suarez and Clifford Lee.

Watkins’ father and sister, as well as seven Lee siblings and one of his brothers, already are separately suing Loy-Lange over the blast.

Loy-Lange declined to publicly comment Thursday.

