Ellisville Mayor Proposes Prop P Funded City Hall

ELLISVILLE, MO. (KMOX) – Chesterfield’s mayor wants to spend money from a pro-police sales tax on pothole repair instead, but what about building a new city hall with those public safety funds?

Every St. Louis county city is waking up to a steady stream of new cash, thanks to the countywide Prop P sales tax passed in April. It was billed as being for public safety, and Ellisville mayor Adam Paul says he wants to stick to that.

“We’re going to slush fund it,” he says.

They expect to get a new half-million dollars a year, which already is the size of their whole police budget. They’ve already given officers raises, and new vehicles recently.

“What are we supposed to do, double our police? Are we supposed to chrome-plate our police vehicles just because we have the extra money? No,” he says.

His idea is a new city hall-police station combination.

“The police station in Ellisville is over 45 years old, 50 years old, with asbestos and leaks and a terrible roof,” he says.

He’d also like to reduce their sales tax, currently 8.9 percent. But, again, can you use Prop P for anything other than police?

