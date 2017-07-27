Gateway Arch Named Among Top 10 Trendiest Attractions in U.S.

July 27, 2017 12:36 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – TripAdvisor announced the nation’s hottest attractions for the summer — and St. Louis’ Gateway Arch was named among the most popular in the country.

Based on year-over-year search activity, St. Louis’ attraction comes in at No. 10.

The Arch was named among the top 25 trendiest attractions in the U.S., showing the greatest increase in traveler interest this summer.

The Grand Canyon tops the list at No. 1, Fenway Park in Boston rings in at No. 4, and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs just beat the Arch, coming in at No. 9.

The Arch ranked above attractions such as Mt. Rushmore and the Space Center in Houston.

The Attractions Trend Index rankings were determined based on the percent increase in search sessions on TripAdvisor desktop and mobile for U.S. travelers between 2016 and 2017 for the period of June 1 – July 5. Attractions were required to have at least 20,000 sessions in 2016 and at least four out of five bubbles on TripAdvisor to qualify.

