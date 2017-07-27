Inside Pitch: Cardinals Share Their ‘Welcome to the Bigs’ Moments

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a moment that most big leaguers will never forget. The first time they knew they had realized they had really made it to Major League Baseball.
On this week’s Ameren Illinois Inside Pitch, former Cards pitcher Kyle McClellan asks the Cardinals to share their “welcome to the big league” moment.
Sometimes it was a moment they wish they could forget, like Michael Wacha, who says he served up a 0-2 home run ball. But he says it’s something that has helped him becuase he never wants that feeling again.
But for other Cardinals it’s the first time walking into Busch Stadium or reaching the biggest stage in the majors, the World Series.
