Chiefs Owner Says He’d Have ‘No Hesitation’ In Signing Kaepernick

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22) July 27, 2017 11:45 AM
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels for the National Anthem before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As many NFL owners continue to fear that signing Colin Kaepernick would cause its fans to revolt, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt has stated his approval of the former NFC Champion quarterback.

The likely hood of Kaepernick coming to KC is a long shot, with Alex Smith on the roster and first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes in camp. But Hunt going on record about Kaepernick is something not many other owners have had the cojones to do.

He was interviewed by NBC Sports Radio on Wednesday, and was asked if he’d have any problem if the Chiefs were to sign Kaepernick.

“You know, I really wouldn’t,” Hunt said, reports the Arrowhead Pride.

According to Hunt, if Chiefs coach Andy Reid or new general manager Brett Veach wanted to add Kaepernick, he’d have “no hesitation” in saying yes.

“Generally, I’m not going to tell our head coach or our GM not to bring in a player if they think that player can bring us some success on the field and make us better,” Hunt said. “Now there are certain circumstances where guys get in trouble off the field and that is something as an organization and as a family we care about. We’re not going to bring those types of players in,” Hunt said. “In terms of a player like Colin, I would have no hesitation bringing him into the organization.”

Kaepernick has been seemingly untouchable by owners this off season, due to his decision last year to protest police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling for the national anthem last season. Fans had very mixed reactions.

He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.

