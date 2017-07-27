Mizzou Alum Marcus Murphy Claimed By Jets

Associated Press July 27, 2017 10:54 PM
Filed Under: Marcus Murphy, Mizzou Football, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have claimed running back-kick returner Marcus Murphy off waivers from the New Orleans Saints and waived running back Brandon Wilds.

Murphy was a seventh-round draft pick out of Missouri in 2015. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Murphy played in 16 games for the Saints over the past two seasons, primarily as a returner. He has 34 career punt returns for a 9.4-yard average and a touchdown, along with 19 kickoff returns for a 21.3-yard average.

Wilds spent nine weeks on the Jets’ practice squad last season as a rookie. He played in the final four games and had 10 carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 20 yards.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen