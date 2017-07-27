Parents File Hazing Lawsuit Against UM, Fraternity

ST. LOUIS / COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) — A St. Louis law firm is representing the family of a teenager who nearly died as a result of hazing at the University of Missouri.
Brandon Zingale, at the time a pledge of the Kappa Alpha Order, was reportedly forced to chug vodka more than once — even though the fraternity was on probation for providing alcohol to minors. Zingale got alcohol poisoning and, according to the complaint, nearly died.
The lawsuit, brought by Brandon’s parents and law firm Chackes Carlson, LLP names the Kappa Alpha Order’s Mizzou chapter and three of its members as defendants.