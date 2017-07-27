Luke Weaver Recalled, Starting Tonight Against Arizona

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to this evening’s game that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver from Memphis (AAA) and that the team had optioned right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers to the triple-A club following last night’s game.

Weaver, 23, is slated to start tonight’s game against Arizona. The 6-2, 170-pound Weaver appeared in two games for the Cardinals earlier this month, working 3.0 scoreless innings in relief during his call-up from July 3-9.

At Memphis, Weaver has posted a 9-1 mark with a 1.91 ERA in 19 starts (66.0 IP), holding the opposition to a .203 batting mark and striking out 69. His 9 wins rank T2nd in the Pacific Coast League and he was named to the PCL All-Star team. The former 1st round draft selection (27th player overall) in 2014 out of Florida State University made his most recent start on July 20 at Oklahoma City, when he allowed just one run on four hits in 5.0 innings of work.

The Florida native debuted with the Cardinals on August 13 last year, and made eight starts for St. Louis, the most recent coming on Sept. 21, 2016 at Colorado.

Weaver, who wears uniform no. 62, will become just the seventh starting pitcher used by the Cardinals this season. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates have used fewer (six) starting pitchers this year.

