Tanker Truck Slid Off Downtown Highway 70/44 Near Washington

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On westbound Highway 70/44 near Washington Ave., only one lane is open due to a tanker truck that was hanging partially off the interstate.
The front end of the truck was on the street below, and the back end was still on the highway. Authorities report that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.
The truck is now completely sitting upright on the street below. A crane was able to maneuver the truck safely to the street level.
There are no other reports of injuries.
Our Rodger Brand has been following the accident in downtown this morning.
Here is that same accident from another angle:
KMOX’m Michael Calhoun is on his way to the scene of the accident.