Tax Free Weekend Saves Savvy Parents Money

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Parents are getting ready to dig deep to send their kids back-to-school in style.
Ana Serafin-Smith with the National Retail Federation says back-to-school spending is projected to rise more than 10 percent over 2016 to $83.6 billion.
That breaks down to around $690 for elementary school and nearly $970 for college students.
She says that’s why the wise shopper will wait for the upcoming sales tax holiday to hit the stores.
“If you already know that you’re going to be spending almost a thousand dollars on back-to-school supplies, might as well wait for those days to get a break, and also a great incentive to buy a little bit more, maybe buy something for yourself,” she says.
In Missouri the Back-To-School sales tax holiday happens August 4th through the 6th, when the state will lift its 4.2 percent tax on clothing up to $100 in value, school supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase, and personal computers costing up to $1500 dollars.