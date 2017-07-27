Tanker Truck Slid Off Downtown Highway 44 Near Washington

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On westbound Highway 44 near Washington Ave., only one lane was open due to a tanker truck that was hanging partially off the interstate, around 7 a.m., Thursday.
The cab of the truck was on the street below, and the back end was still on the highway. Authorities report that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.
The truck is now completely sitting upright on the street below. A crane was able to maneuver the truck safely to the street level.
The truck was not carrying anything in it’s tank, reports the St. Louis Fire Department.
Rain has been in the area Thursday morning, there is a report that the truck hit another car on the interstate, then drove over the edge of the highway.
The driver of the car is reportedly injured, but it is not known how severe.
Our Rodger Brand has been following the accident in downtown this morning.
Here is that same accident from another angle:
KMOX’m Michael Calhoun is on his way to the scene of the accident.