Tanker Truck Slid Off Downtown Highway 44 Near Washington

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On westbound Highway 44 near Washington Ave., only one lane was open due to a tanker truck that was hanging partially off the interstate, around 7 a.m., Thursday.

Here's a look at the scene as crews work on this tanker that danger from an interstate overpass in downtown #STL. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/blfa1RQAgA — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) July 27, 2017

The cab of the truck was on the street below, and the back end was still on the highway. Authorities report that the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

The truck is now completely sitting upright on the street below. A crane was able to maneuver the truck safely to the street level.

The truck was not carrying anything in it’s tank, reports the St. Louis Fire Department.

Tanker hanging off overpass was empty. pic.twitter.com/OluQiU6GM0 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 27, 2017

Just arrived on the scene of this tanker accident. Looks like it's been moved off the overpass to the ground below. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/Vmgn05J34w — Michael Calhoun (@michaelcalhoun) July 27, 2017

Rain has been in the area Thursday morning, there is a report that the truck hit another car on the interstate, then drove over the edge of the highway.

The driver of the car is reportedly injured, but it is not known how severe.

Our Rodger Brand has been following the accident in downtown this morning.

#BREAKING A semi tanker is hanging over the side of the EB 44/WB 70 overpass just North of the Gateway Arch downtown… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/wXkkbWUWaX — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017

Watch for restrictions on the Washington/Lacledes Landing exit due to this tanker hanging off the WB 70/EB 44 overpass… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/cVnYsTPhEZ — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017

Reportedly the driver somehow managed to get out of this tanker truck hanging off the side of interstate 70/44 downtown… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/wcl9NGQG8O — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) July 27, 2017

Here is that same accident from another angle:

Here is a picture! pic.twitter.com/ziSdkkVjNk — Justin Copeland (@copelandjustin) July 27, 2017

KMOX’m Michael Calhoun is on his way to the scene of the accident.

