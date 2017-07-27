Urban League National Convention Back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Urban League brings its annual convention to St. Louis, which means attention again turns to Ferguson, three years ago, and the aftermath

“Well obviously they want to know about Ferguson, they want to know, what have we done since then. What type of region have we become. Are we the same as we were or did we learn from mistakes and get better,” says Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President Michael McMillan. “They also want to see, is this the city that I saw in the media in August and in November of 2014 that in some cases looked like a war torn country on CNN.”

National Urban League President Marc Morial yesterday announced that registrations outpaced the last time the convention came here, in 2007. They hope to set a national attendance record with 22,000 people.

