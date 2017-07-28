“9 to 5” at Stages a 100% Success

A terrific cast that understands the material and their characters makes Stages new production of “9 to 5” a total joy with a message that is as timely as it was the show (and movie) first came to light.

The very talented Corinne Melancon stars as Violet, the role made famous by Dolly Parton, and she is delightful……funny, good-looking and boy can she sing. (She even summersaults!)

The other two leading players are Summerisa Bell Stevens as Doralee and Laura E. Taylor as Judy. As you may recall from the film, they are a trio of employees who work in an office with a glass ceiling and a sexist boss, played by Joe Cassidy. They hatch a plot to get their boss out of the building for an extended period while they change policy and make it a way better place to work.

Standouts in the supporting cast are Kari Ely as Roz, Hart’s hatchet girl Friday and Zoe Vonder Haar as Margaret, the office lush.

“9 to 5” is one of the best shows Stages has produced in recent years. It has moments of great sincerity and elements of very personal stories, but most of all it is a celebration of musical comedy entertainment with a message. I guarantee you. This will be one time you’ll be happy you went to the office.