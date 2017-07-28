Ameren Accelerator Chooses Start-up Companies

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ameren is getting into the start-up scene.
In April, we told you about the power company partnering with Capital Innovators and the University of Missouri to launch Ameren Accelerator, a way for the company to invest in energy-related start-ups.
“We received over 200 companies that applied, from 31 countries and 23 states. We have done our due diligence on those businesses and combed them down to the top seven that will be participating in our program,” says Capital Innovators COO Brian Dixon tells us, via Skype.
He says that of the seven companies some are from St. Louis, but others are from Chicago, Wisconsin, Michigan, Canada and even the U.K. They’ll come to St. Louis and work out of Cortex and get $100 thousand in investment. Ameren gets a stake in the latest technology.