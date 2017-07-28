Doctors Say Lou Brock is Cancer Free

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) Word came from the Cardinals Friday evening that Redbird Hall of Famer Lou Brock has been told by his doctors he is cancer-free.
Brock released a statement saying he wanted to thank family, friends, and fans for their prayers and support during the battle.
Brock had his left leg amputated below the knee in November of 2015 due to a diabetes-related infection. Then in April of this year, he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and began treatment.
The Hall of Famer finished his career 3,023 hits. He is also second all-time in career stolen bases with 938.