Driver Who Fled Police Involved in Fatal Accident

Florissant, MO (KMOX) A vehicle that fled after police tried to pull it over is then involved in a crash that kills one man and critically injures another.
About a mile away from the crash, a Florissant police officer attempted to pull over what police are calling a suspicious vehicle. The driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Florissant Police say witnesses to the Friday afternoon accident have stated the police officer was not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The fleeing vehicle was traveling southbound on New Halls Ferry when it struck a northbound vehicle trying to make a left turn onto Sugar Pine Drive. A passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is listed in critical unstable condition.
The 19 year old male driving the fleeing vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody.
Police have not said why the vehicle was considered suspicious.