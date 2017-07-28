Illinois School Districts Push for Senate Bill One

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Some Illinois school superintendents are urging the governor to sign the education funding bill as presented.
State Senator Andy Manar of Macoupin County held a town hall on the matter. Some downstate superintendents, like Dan Cox of Staunton, don’t like how the bill has been characterized as a “Chicago bailout.”
“It’s a proportionate distribution of funds and that’s a fact. There are 267 school districts throughout Illinois that receive more revenue under Senate Bill One than Chicago Public Schools, and that includes the school districts that are represented here tonight,” he says.
Some rank-and-file Republicans held a news conference Thursday that did not use the term “Chicago bailout”. They instead explained that, under the proposed formula, the state would need to send more money to Chicago teacher pensions each year, plus it picks up Chicago Public School teachers healthcare costs and gives the district a 200 million dollar block grant no other district gets.