Listen to Win Tickets To Negro Leagues Tribute Night at Busch Stadium

Listen to the Mark Reardon Show July 31st-August 4th, and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals vs Kansas City Royals game on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 6:15 p.m.
That night is Negro Leagues Tribute Night at Busch Stadium. With the purchase of a special theme ticket, fans will receive a throwback St. Louis Stars Cap. Come early to enjoy a traveling history exhibit and special Q&A presentation with executives from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
From the 1920s to early 1960s, Negro Leagues Baseball was the highest level of professional baseball played among African Americans. The St. Louis Stars represented St. Louis in the Negro Leagues from 1922-1931 and 1937-1943. Cool Papa Bell and the Stars played in Stars Park at the corner of Compton Avenue and Market Street.
