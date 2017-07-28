Molina Responds ‘I’m Not Tired’ After Matheny Implies He Needs Rest

July 28, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Carson Kelly, Mike Matheny, St. Louis Cardinals, Yadier Molina

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina wants to set the record straight…he’s not tired.

On Friday, Molina shared a screenshot of an article on his Instagram account. The screenshot shows a quote from Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny saying, “Yadi’s caught a lot. Yesterday, just kind of watching him go around the bases, too, you could tell that he’s, you know…”

Matheny trailed off but seemed to imply that Molina needed a rest and started Carson Kelly at catcher on Thursday night.

Molina disagreed, writing on Instagram, “I train to play 174 games because that’s what it takes to be a Champion, I’m not tired and the day I feel tired I’ll express it myself. #misinforming”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen