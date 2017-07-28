Molina Responds ‘I’m Not Tired’ After Matheny Implies He Needs Rest

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina wants to set the record straight…he’s not tired.
On Friday, Molina shared a screenshot of an article on his Instagram account. The screenshot shows a quote from Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny saying, “Yadi’s caught a lot. Yesterday, just kind of watching him go around the bases, too, you could tell that he’s, you know…”
Matheny trailed off but seemed to imply that Molina needed a rest and started Carson Kelly at catcher on Thursday night.
Molina disagreed, writing on Instagram, “I train to play 174 games because that’s what it takes to be a Champion, I’m not tired and the day I feel tired I’ll express it myself. #misinforming”