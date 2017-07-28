New Installation Coming to Laumeier Sculpture Park in August

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Laumeier Sculpture Park announced Friday it’s getting a new exhibit next month.
It will be a 12-foot-tall, white-tailed doe made of painted, steel-reinforced fiberglass.
Tony Tassett is the artist. The sculpture, titled “Deer,” is supposed to demonstrate how humans impact the species around us.
“The artwork’s size suggests how nature is out of balance in today’s urban and suburban spaces,” a news release says.
The sculpture will be installed in August.
The park’s newest acquisition honors and celebrates the non-profit organization’s 40th anniversary year.