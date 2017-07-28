New Installation Coming to Laumeier Sculpture Park in August

July 28, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: deer, Laumeier Sculpture Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Laumeier Sculpture Park announced Friday it’s getting a new exhibit next month.

It will be a 12-foot-tall, white-tailed doe made of painted, steel-reinforced fiberglass.

tony tasset deer 2015 photo by tim johnson courtesy of kavi gupta and the artist New Installation Coming to Laumeier Sculpture Park in August

(Photo by Tim Johnson; courtesy of Kavi Gupta and the artist.)

Tony Tassett is the artist. The sculpture, titled “Deer,” is supposed to demonstrate how humans impact the species around us.

“The artwork’s size suggests how nature is out of balance in today’s urban and suburban spaces,” a news release says.

The sculpture will be installed in August.

laumeier sculpture park the big dinner save the date tony tasset deer 2015 New Installation Coming to Laumeier Sculpture Park in August

The park’s newest acquisition honors and celebrates the non-profit organization’s 40th anniversary year.

