Quarterly Earnings Beating Analysts Expectations

July 28, 2017 7:41 AM
Filed Under: beat, business, expectations, Money, Stocks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Quarterly earnings are coming in and many companies are beating analysts expectations. AT&T, Boeing, UPS and others joined the parade of big companies reporting stronger profits than analysts expected.

“A lot of companies this year have been issuing sort of conservative guidance in terms of what they’re expecting from their performance throughout the year, and by doing so it does make it a little bit easier to beat expectations,” says Bloomberg analyst Jennifer Barteshus.

She says the pressure on companies to outperform combined with uncertainty in retail and even in politics makes companies a little cautious in forecasting too much growth, even if internally they think they might be able to realize it.

