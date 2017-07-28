Shorter Antibiotics Courses Plausible, Study Suggests

July 28, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: antibiotics, health, treatment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local doctor shares his thoughts on an analysis piece in the British Medical Journal that suggests we may not always need to take a full course of antibiotics to kill a bacterial infection.

“There are some studies that have been able to demonstrate that a shorter course of antibiotics is reasonable and I think that we need to expand on these types of studies,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Nirav Patel is chief medical officer at SSM Health SLU Hospital. ” But I would not want to make a blanket statement that you could just stop antibiotics or stop taking antibiotics when you’re feeling well, because there’s a number of diseases where that may be insufficient therapy for that infection.”

