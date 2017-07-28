Sunset Hills Mom Gives Birth in a Parking Lot

July 28, 2017 10:21 AM
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (AP) – A suburban St. Louis woman whose water broke during a traffic jam has delivered her third child in a parking lot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 31-year-old Katie Gaeta thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital when contractions started last week. She had been in labor several hours before her older children ages 2 and 4 were born.

After a relative picked up the older children, she and her husband, Tony Gaeta, began their 30-minute drive to Mercy Birthing Center, with their labor coach following behind. But when her water broke, traffic wasn’t moving because of an accident. Baby Emma arrived after her husband pulled into an Old Navy store parking lot in Sunset Hills.

Tony Gaeta called it “a pretty surreal moment.”

