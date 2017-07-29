Charges Filed in Car Crash in Florissant Friday

Florissant, MO (KMOX) Charges have been filed in the fatal vehicle accident in Florissant Friday.
St. Louis County Police say 19 year old Demetric Loyd of the 300 block of Henquin is charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Resisting Arrest by Fleeing.
Florissant Police spotted Loyd’s Black Dodge Charger speeding on New Halls Ferry Road. When they tried to pull him over, Loyd increased his speed. The police officer turned off his siren and lights but continued in the same direction as Loyd.
A short time later Loyd collided with another vehicle. According to police Loyd was going close to 90ph at the time of impact. A passenger in the vehicle struck by Loyd was killed instantly. He’s been identified as 20 year old D’wayne Watson of the 4000 block of Fieldstone Drive in Florissant. The 21 year old driver remains hospitalized.
Loyd suffered just minor injuries. He is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond.