Former Tigers Linebacker Injured in Vikings Camp

Associated Press July 29, 2017 1:17 PM
MANKATO, Minn. (AP)- The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Darnell Sankey for depth following an injury to Kentrell Brothers.

Sankey joined the Vikings on Saturday, the first day of practice in pads. The undrafted product of Sacramento State spent time last season with Denver, Oakland and Kansas City. He’s also the cousin of Bishop Sankey, a running back on the Vikings roster.

Brothers was a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Missouri. He left the field on a cart Friday in pain while clutching his left hamstring.

The Vikings waived injured rookie linebacker Shaan Washington to make room for Sankey. On Friday, they signed rookie linebacker Noor Davis, who played at Stanford.

