Cards Earn Series Split With Diamondbacks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lance Lynn made it clear he wants to stay in St. Louis. With his words — and his performance.

The subject of numerous trade rumors, Lynn threw six strong innings and Jose Martinez homered and drove in three runs as the Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Sunday for their fifth win in seven games.

Lynn (9-6) gave up two runs and four hits. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in each of his last six starts.

“I told you guys all along, I’m not going anywhere,” Lynn said. “So, I’m not worried about anything. What’s there to worry about? I don’t control it.”

Lynn retired the last eight batters he faced in improving to 5-0 lifetime against Arizona.

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny was impressed with Lynn’s ability to push the speculation aside.

“I think you have to attribute that to his toughness,” Matheny said. “You know he’s been around a little while, and he’s been around other people who have been through it.”

Lynn recorded his 70th career victory.

“He’s got a ton of experience, nothing seems to faze him,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth to pick up his sixth save in eight opportunities.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the fourth to tie it, then had a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Jedd Gyorko with the go-ahead run.

The home run was his seventh of the season.

“I saw a pretty good cutter in my first at-bat and I was (visualizing) that,” Martinez said. “I got it elevated and put a pretty good swing on it and it went out.”

Taijuan Walker (6-5) allowed three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 10.

“I felt like I threw some pretty good pitches,” Walker said. “But, I didn’t do my job. The offense gave me a lead, I didn’t hold it.”

Arizona, in prime position for an NL wild-card spot, is 2-2 on its 10-game road trip.

Yadier Molina singled Gyorko to third base in the sixth. Molina also singled ahead of Martinez’s home run.

Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman induced Paul Goldschmidt to ground out with a runner on second to end the seventh.

Ketel Marte doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Iannetta in Arizona’s two-run second.

Arizona second baseman Chris Owings fractured the middle finger on his right hand during a bunt attempt in the second inning. The ball appeared to hit his bat as well as his finger.

Owings is returning to Phoenix to be examined by the medical staff, but is likely to miss considerable time.

“It’s tough,” Lovullo said. “He’s one of the guys we turn to for leadership. He’s helped us get to where we are now.”

Pinch-hitter A.J. Pollock was ejected in the ninth after arguing a called strike.

MAKING HISTORY

The Diamondbacks’ 60-45 record is the second-best in franchise history through 105 games. They went 64-41 in 2002 on the way to a 98-64 mark and a first-place finish in the NL West.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray remains on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was hit by a line drive in Friday’s 10-5 loss.

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty is expected to return to the team on Tuesday after a short rehab stint in Single-A Peoria. He was put on the 10-day disabled list on July 15 with a groin issue.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Open a three-game series at Chicago on Tuesday against the Cubs. Arizona has yet to announce a starter. LHP Jon Lester (8-6, 3.88) will start for the Cubs.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (7-8. 3.52) begins a three-game series at Milwaukee on Tuesday. He will be opposed by RHP Jimmy Nelson (8-5, 3.38). The Cardinals are 1-5 in Martinez’s last six starts.

