Clayton Reveals Prop P Spending Plan

July 31, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: Clayton, Money, politics, Prop P, Public Safety, Spending

CLAYTON, MO. (KMOX) – It caused a stir when Chesterfield mayor Bob Nation said that he thought the new Prop P money didn’t have limitations, and he and the council could decide to spend it on potholes instead.

Clayton city manager Craig Owens says their $800 thousand a year share of prop p will go to public safety.

“That’s where the money is going. It’s absolutely going to be spent all in the police and fire department areas,” he says.

Owens says the bulk of that will be keeping police officers and firefighters’ salaries up to snuff, will also be used on training and new equipment.

“One specific item that I proposed is public space cameras. That would be a new part of out strategy,” he says.

The Clayton board of aldermen must approve the plan. The next fiscal year begins October 1st.

