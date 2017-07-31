Ellisville Mayor in Favor or Air Traffic Controller Privatization

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The next time your flight’s taking off, does it matter whether the air traffic controller on the other end of the radio is a government or private sector employee? There’s a coalition forming that thinks privatizing controllers under a not-for-profit corporation would led to better technology and fewer delays.
“It also decreases pollution per flights patterns, and creates more efficiency for the actual airline because they save a lot more on gas and fuel by reducing delays from them circling the airport,” he says.
That’s Ellisville mayor Adam Paul, who says he signed on to the effort because of pilots in his family, but advocating against controller privatization is Chesley Sullenberger, the hero pilot who landed the miracle on the Hudson flight.
“This would allow a corporate monopoly to make decisions that put profits ahead of safeties and would devastate rural communities,” he says.
While a house panel voted last month to privatize air traffic controllers, the plan, backed by President Trump, didn’t take off with senators.