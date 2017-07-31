Imperial Man Wins $10 Million on Scratchers Lottery Ticket

Associated Press July 31, 2017 12:30 PM
KMOX/Brett Blume

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri man saw his number come up on a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket and he figured he won something. He sure did.

David Piper of Imperial won a $10 million prize in the scratch-off game. He opted for the cash payment of $6.8 million rather than 25 annual payments of $400,000.

Lottery officials said Monday that Piper, an electrician, played the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game at a Schnucks Market in Arnold on July 9. He says his number, 33, came up. He scratched off the prize and found the ticket was worth $10 million.

Piper decided to retire after 27 years as an electrician. He and his wife have a long list of things they plan to do with the money, including a trip to New York.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

