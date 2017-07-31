Missouri Lawmakers Butt Heads over Foster Care Spending

July 31, 2017 8:08 AM
Filed Under: foster care, Governor Eric Greitens, politics, Spending

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (KMOX) – Some Missouri lawmakers are questioning Governor Eric Greitens’ plan to spend more money than the Legislature approved for foster-care families.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick say the governor’s effort to increase the spending infringes on lawmakers’ authority to decide how state dollars are spent.

Greitens in June approved a budget calling for a 1.5 percent reduction in the rates for state-funded health and welfare providers, including foster-care families. Greitens last week said that was a mistake and promised not to cut funding for foster families.

