Stan Kroenke Launches Bloodsports Channel in UK

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A subscription outdoor TV channel run by Stan Kroenke is expanding overseas to the United Kingdom.
Kroenke Sports and Entertainment plans to offer My Outdoor TV in England after being launched in the U.S. last year.
Kroenke owns Arsenal F.C. in addition to the L.A. Rams and Colorado Avalanche.
The channel is billed as a collection of the best outdoor shows on the planet, but has been criticized because some programs show hunters killing endangered, protected animals like lions and elephants.
People can subscribe to the internet channel for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.