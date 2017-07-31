Stan Kroenke Launches Bloodsports Channel in UK

July 31, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, My Outdoor TV, Stan Kroenke

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A subscription outdoor TV channel run by Stan Kroenke is expanding overseas to the United Kingdom.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment plans to offer My Outdoor TV in England after being launched in the U.S. last year.

Kroenke owns Arsenal F.C. in addition to the L.A. Rams and Colorado Avalanche.

The channel is billed as a collection of the best outdoor shows on the planet, but has been criticized because some programs show hunters killing endangered, protected animals like lions and elephants.

People can subscribe to the internet channel for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen