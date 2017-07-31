State Auditor Calls for Tax Reports

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says some special taxing districts across the state still haven’t revealed how much they spent last year, or where their money is coming from.
Galloway is often critical of Transportation Development Districts, which she says are ways to take taxpayer money without their knowledge or consent.
“Sales tax has been charged to people without a vote of the people, where these developers can set up and charge folks sales tax for their private projects instead of public transportation projects for the public good” she says.
Seventeen percent of the state’s TDD’s haven’t submitted their annual reports yet, including the Loop Trolley in St. Louis County, and a district covering the Adler Lofts building in downtown St. Louis. Galloway says they’ll be fined $500 a day starting in August if they don’t submit.