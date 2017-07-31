State Auditor Calls for Tax Reports

July 31, 2017 7:23 AM
Filed Under: districts, Nicole Galloway, Sales Tax, sate auditor, Transportation Development Districts

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says some special taxing districts across the state still haven’t revealed how much they spent last year, or where their money is coming from.

Galloway is often critical of Transportation Development Districts, which she says are ways to take taxpayer money without their knowledge or consent.

“Sales tax has been charged to people without a vote of the people, where these developers can set up and charge folks sales tax for their private projects instead of public transportation projects for the public good” she says.

Seventeen percent of the state’s TDD’s haven’t submitted their annual reports yet, including the Loop Trolley in St. Louis County, and a district covering the Adler Lofts building in downtown St. Louis. Galloway says they’ll be fined $500 a day starting in August if they don’t submit.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen