Showoff Your Best Cards Memorabilia In Treasure Hunt Video Contest

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals have launched the second annual Cardinals Treasure Hunt Fan Video Contest, a #CardsFanFlix fan engagement promotion encouraging fans to submit FanFlixvideos sharing the stories behind their most treasured piece of Cardinals memorabilia. The fan who submits the winning video will win a year-long membership to the Cardinals Museum, as well as a VIP game experience that includes four Field Box tickets and a field visit before the Cardinals game versus the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, September 29, 2017.

“Our fans’ stories are an essential part of Cardinals history,” said Ron Watermon, Vice President of Communications. “We are encouraging fans to share their memories and personal stories with us by showcasing their most cherished Cardinals memorabilia.”

Check out last year’s winner:



And some of last year’s finalists:



To participate in the contest, fans are asked to post a video, two minutes in length or less, that creatively showcases their most valued collectible item and details the personal story behind the piece. Fans are also required to upload a photo of the item and provide a short description as well. The contest runs through September 15. Fans can enter their video submissions and view other video entries at cardinals.com/treasurehunt.

In addition to highlighting memorabilia, the Cardinals Treasure Hunt Fan Video Contest is an effort to collect and archive stories from Cardinals fans of all ages. “The Cardinals have been part of St. Louis’ and baseball history for over 100 years,” said Katie Mascari, Digital Archive Specialist for the St. Louis Cardinals. “We know there are fans with unique stories about their collections and we want to hear those stories. In many ways, the stories are just as important as the object itself because the personal story enriches the object and makes it significantly more interesting.”

Over the last three seasons, hundreds of fans have collectively participated in a number of #CardsFanFlix video engagement promotions including three Ultimate Fan Contests, two High School Student Video Challenges, two Take Me Out To The Ballgame Video Talent Contests, the Molina #Made4TheBest Fan Video Contest, the #PlayBallLikeACardinal video initiative and the team’s season-long campaigns celebrating Hall of Famers Red Schoendienst (#LoveRed2), Lou Brock (#STLisLou) and Whitey Herzog (#CardsRatPack).

Fans can join the conversation with #CardsTreasure. For more information about the Cardinals Treasure Hunt Fan Video Contest, visit cardinals.com/treasurehunt.

