Cheesecake Factory Serving Unhealthiest Restaurant Dish

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The so-called food police is out with its list of unhealthy restaurant dishes.
The Center for Science and the Public Interest is out with it’s annual ranking of the unhealthiest restaurant items and once again, the Cheesecake Factory leads the way with two of the top eight. Number one: Pasta Napoletana, which takes the toppings of a meat lovers’ pizza and puts them in a bowl of noodles, with more than 2300 calories, 79 grams of saturated fat, and nearly 4400 grams of sodium.
Other items on the list include Buffalo Wild Wings cheese curd bacon burger, IHOP’s cheeseburger omelette, and Cheesecake Factory’s ‘flying gorilla’ milkshake.